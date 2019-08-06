Man shot in Rifle bridge incident has died; police seeking witness information

Law enforcement officers secure the scene of the officer involved shooting Monday evening on the Colorado RIver Bridge in Rifle. The suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead at Grand River Health Hopital last night.

Kyle Mills/Post Independent

El equipo de Investigaciones de Incidentes Críticos (CIT) del 9no Distrito Judicial está pidiendo hablar con cualquier testigo del incidente en cual un oficial de policía disparó su arma, ocurrido dentro la ciudad de Rifle el día 5 de agosto 2019 a aproximadamente las 7:20 de la tarde. El equipo de Investigaciones de Incidentes Críticos (CIT) está pidiendo que testigos al incidente por favor llamen al Investigador Matt Jenness al número 970-665-0220. Por favor deje un mensaje de voz con su nombre completo, dirección, y número de teléfono para que un miembro de equipo CIT le pueda responder, ya que se espera recibir un gran volumen de llamadas. El equipo CIT también está pidiendo ayuda en la identificación de los siguientes vehículos para poder hablar con los ocupantes ya que es probable que hagan sido testigos al incidente Si usted o alguien quien usted conoce tiene cualquier información sobre este incidente, por favor llame al Investigador Matt Jenness. 970-665-0220 Oficina

The man shot by police officers in Rifle Monday evening died shortly after the incident, the Garfield County Coroner announced Tuesday.

Allan George, 57, was shot on the Colorado River Bridge on Highway 13 heading into Rifle, and taken to Grand River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

George was stopped by Rifle Police shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, on an active warrant as a sex offender, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

“Things escalated. He had a gun, and the Rifle Police Department responded initially, to my knowledge, according to protocol,” Stowe said.

“For the health, safety and welfare of the general public as well as the officers present, shots were fired,” according to a Sheriff’s press release.

It’s unclear whether George fired any shots, or how many total shots were fired. No police officers were injured.

The Garfield County Coroner has initiated a death investigation. The 9th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team is asking any witnesses of the shooting to contact Investigator Matt Jenness at 970-665-0220.

The bridge was closed soon after the incident and remained closed overnight while investigators worked the scene. The bridge reopened early Tuesday morning.

“Two officers made contact with the subject, which unfortunately led to shots being fired,” according to a Rifle Police Department statement Monday night.

A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene, according to the release.

George was transported by ambulance from the scene after shots were fired, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said in the Monday release.

tphippen@postindependent.com