Man shot, sent to Grand Junction for medical treatment after Rifle police respond to disturbance

A Rifle man was taken to Grand Junction for medical treatment after he was shot by officers responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Munro Avenue early Saturday morning, Police Chief Deb Funston said.

Funston said the disturbance was caused by some type of an argument taking place inside the house between the male subject and family members shortly after midnight. Both the Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office contacted the male subject in front of the residence when the shooting took place, a Saturday afternoon news release states.

No officers were injured.

“The caller informed dispatch of an out-of-control-20-year-old-male with a handgun,” the release states. “When officers arrived, the suspect was outside of the residence.”

Officers immediately spoke with the suspect, directing him to comply, the release states.

“The suspect reached for a gun that was in his waistband,” the release states. “In order to protect themselves and any bystanders, two of the officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

Funston said the man was then flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

“I know that he was still verbally responding when they left the scene,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095.