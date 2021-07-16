Man suspected of vehicle theft leads Garfield County deputies on high-speed pursuit

Michael Iain Greer.

Provided / Montezuma County

A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Montezuma County led Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Silt earlier this morning, the sheriff’s office reported.

“At approximately (5 a.m. Friday), a vehicle was identified as having been reported stolen from Montezuma County,” a Garfield County Sheriff’s office release states. “The vehicle was eastbound on (Interstate 70) when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle; a vehicle pursuit began. The vehicle crossed the median and proceeded east in the westbound lanes opposing oncoming traffic. Direct pursuit of the vehicle was discontinued due to the safety of other motorists on the interstate.”

The vehicle ultimately left the roadway in the Silt area, breaking through a fence on Interstate 70 and through a fence at a nearby storage facility, the release states. The vehicle was abandoned near 16th Street and U.S. Highway 6.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies located the stolen vehicle. The Silt Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office proceeded to search for the suspect but had not found him as of midday Friday, the release states.

“Shortly thereafter, a second vehicle was reported stolen, in the approximate area where the first vehicle had been abandoned,” the release states. “It is unclear if the person driving the first vehicle stole the second vehicle and has left the immediate area or if he remains in Garfield County.”

During the course of the investigation, information from Montezuma County identified Michael Iain Greer, 29, as a person of interest in relation to the pursuit. Greer’s address was not given.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office advises to not approach Greer if anyone sees or recognizes him. In addition, the sheriff’s office advises people to call 911 if they see Greer, the release states.

Be prepared to give the time and location where you believe you saw him and any other relevant information, vehicle other individuals, etc.