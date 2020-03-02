Man who took hostages in 2015 incident on Independence Pass near Aspen sentenced to 12 years in prison | PostIndependent.com

Man who took hostages in 2015 incident on Independence Pass near Aspen sentenced to 12 years in prison

News | March 2, 2020

Jason Auslander
The Aspen Times

Peace Garden continues to grow

Basalt High School students, adviser working on shade structure for Peace Garden.

Story on PAGE A3

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Crime
See more