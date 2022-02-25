Glenwood Springs appoints new city council member

Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commissioner Marco Dehm was appointed Friday to fill the city council vacancy following Steve Davis’ resignation in January.

Council Member Ingrid Wussow made a motion to appoint Dehm to the vacancy during a special city council meeting Friday. Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

Dehm is slated to serve in the Ward No. 1 council seat for the remainder of Davis’ term, which ends April 2023. Once the term is complete, the seat would be up for election, allowing eligible candidates to vie for the position.

One of three applicants, Dehm served several terms on the city’s planning and zoning commission, dating back to 2010.

According to his resume, he serves as the chief operating officer for Keylink, LLC, a Glenwood Springs-based vacation rental company.

“I’m excited, and I thank council for their confidence in me,“ Dehm said. ”I plan to hit the ground running with next week’s full agenda. I’m ready and looking forward to it.“

A native of Basel, Switzerland, Dehm wrote in his letter of intent to apply for the Ward No. 1 seat, “I am a longtime City of Glenwood Springs resident with strong social connections.

After moving here in 1993 and living in different parts of town, my wife and I ultimately settled in Ward 1 on Walz Avenue in 1998, where we eventually raised our 3 daughters.”

A woodworker in his early life, Dehm earned a bachelor’s degree in woodworking and design at Allgemeine Gewerbeschule, in Switzerland, before moving to the U.S. and working as millshop supervisor at Kerr Cabinets & Design in Basalt.

In 2003, Dehm founded his own company, Eurostyle Woodworking, LLC, which he operated until 2019, his Ward No. 1 resume states.

The Ward No. 1 seat was vacated by long-serving Council Member Steve Davis, who resigned in January without giving a reason.

Mayor Jonathan Godes thanked the Ward No. 1 applicants — Clemons Kopf, Marc Adler and Marco Dehm — Friday, and encouraged them to consider running for the position in 2023.

Reinforcing the mayor’s comments, Council Member Ingrid Wussow said the applicant pool was rich with talent.

“We had such great candidates,” Wussow said. “It was a really tough decision.”

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.