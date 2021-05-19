Mask order rescinded in Carbondale
The town of Carbondale Board of Trustees approved a motion on Tuesday to rescind the town’s local mask order in light of the recent guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and State of Colorado, according to a news release.
Businesses within Carbondale may require masks and determine their own safety rules for social distancing and occupancy, the release states.
“The Town Board encourages those that are unvaccinated to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated when possible,” Town Manager Jay Harrington said in the release. “Garfield County Public Health website is a great source for available vaccine clinics and information on vaccines.”
Carbondale will continue to follow all public health orders issued by the state and adhere to CDC health guidelines, the release states.
