Matthew Bennett is Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s newest reporter

Music brought Matthew Bennett to the Western Slope, but it's journalism that made him stay.

Bennett already had about a year of on-again, off-again Roaring Fork Valley experience when he joined the Post Independent as a reporter April 17. He and his band came to the area last summer, and they played 63 gigs across the area. Bennett returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to record an album, but Colorado continued to appeal.

Bennett studied English, with a creative writing concentration, at Louisiana State University. He wrote for the magazine Dig Baton Rouge, which combines news and lifestyle stories.

"I got to interview everybody from a Bourbon Street stripper to the current mayor of Baton Rouge," he said.

Bennett's passion is investigative reporting, and he became frustrated that the magazine wasn't a venue for that.

As a PI reporter, Bennett will have the opportunity to dig into a variety of topics. His primary areas of coverage will be the city governments of Glenwood Springs and Carbondale and transportation issues.

He decided to leave his band after joining the PI staff, though music remains a passion. Bennett invites readers to contact him with concerns about things they see in town and other story ideas.