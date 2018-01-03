Matthew Lloyd Smith (June 6, 1981 – December 28, 2017)

Matthew Lloyd Smith, born June 6, 1981 in Aspen, Colorado, passed due to an auto accident, December 28, 2017. He grew up on McCabe Ranch in Snowmass, where he learned about ranching and polo. Matt was a dedicated rancher throughout his life.

Matthew graduated from Basalt High School in 1999, then attended Northeastern Junior College, and earned an Associate Degree in Production Agriculture, 2001. He was also a welder, certified in structural steel. Very proud of the work he did in Alaska in 2003 and 2005 as an AT&T Alascom installer and tower climber, he completed the work enjoying the challenges.

In 2004, Matt attended the Colorado State University Farrier School, where he met his beloved wife, Lyndsay Jo. They married on September 2, 2006 and they continued ranching as a couple. He also enjoyed his leather work, rawhide braiding, ranch ropings and was very proud of his bridle horses.

He is survived by his wife, Lyndsay Jo (Hackman), his parents, Donald and Lynette Smith, grandmother Carolyn Foley, brother Andrew (Katie), a niece and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds Friday, January 5th, High Noon, followed by a gathering at Wing Nutz Bar and Grill.

The Family is requesting donations be mailed to the Matt Smith Donation Account at the First Bank of Avon: P.O. Box 5270, Avon, CO 81620, in lieu of food and/or flowers.