Passerby Cristy Artaz snapped this picture of the rock slide in Glenwood Canyon just west of the Shoshone Power Plant.

Cristy Artaz/courtesy

UPDATE (9:44 a.m.) — Eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon expected to reopen mid morning after a rockfall earlier Tuesday morning. Currently, eastbound traffic is stopped at mile marker 116.

Westbound traffic is stopped at mile marker 133, and there is no estimated time of opening.

Crews with heavy equipment are on the scene clearing rock and boulders, CDOT said in a press release. No cars were involved in the rockfall, and no injuries have been reported, CDOT said.

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.) — A front-end loader was reportedly on scene to clear the eastbound lanes in Glenwood Canyon, and a drone pilot was en route to fly over the slide area and assess the situation. Meanwhile, CDOT was preparing to open Vail Pass eastbound following an earlier crash and safety closure this morning.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — A rock slide has now closed Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon. Safety officials are preparing to close the interstate at Exit 116 eastbound and at Dotsero westbound, according to reports.

A safety closure was also in effect as of 7 a.m. Tuesday for Interstate 70 eastbound at Vail Pass, amid a May snowstorm that is creating hazardous road conditions in the high country.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The closure area is between mile markers 176 and 180, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s CoTrip.org, where the latest road conditions for I-70 and other Colorado highways can be found.

Reports on the local Roaring Fork Road and Weather Facebook page also indicate a traffic backup on eastbound I-70 in South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs, also about 7 a.m. this morning, due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the mountains of Summit and Eagle counties through midnight tonight. Eight to 18 inches of snow is forecast, and motorists are advised that chain and traction laws are in effect, and safety closures should be anticipated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.