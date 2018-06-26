McLean wins Republican nomination for Clerk and Recorder

Bonnie McLean has won the Republican nomination to run for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder in a 2,241 to 1,137 victory over Lynette Lacerda, according to unofficial final Garfield County primary election results Tuesday night. McLean will now face Democrat and incumbent Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico in the November general election.

"I want to thank all those who have supported me and worked tirelessly for the campaign," she said. "We could not have done it without them.

“We have just started this battle,” she added. “We will continue to work hard to accomplish our goal of making the Garfield County Clerk & Recorder office fiscally sound. We will improve customer service while lowering costs and increasing revenues. The clerk’s office will be responsive to all voters.“

McLean, of Carbondale, faced off against Glenwood Springs resident Lacerda in the primary, who promised to use her past experience to meet the concerns for security within the Clerk's office. Alberico was unopposed for the Democrats’ nomination.

One issue that is likely to come up in November is accountability in the office following three criminal cases prior to 2014 involving former employees who were convicted of embezzling large amounts of money from the office.

The Clerk & Recorder’s Office is responsible for voter registration, the conducting of all primary, general, and November coordinated elections, motor vehicle titling and registration, real estate and other recordings, marriage licenses, birth and death records, liquor licenses and recording the proceedings of the Board of County Commissioners, according to the county website.

Recommended Stories For You

McLean also thanked her opponent.

“She ran a great campaign and was a worthy competitor,” she added.

Lacerda was disappointed in the final results but was happy to have done her best and said "there is a different path I'm supposed to be walking down."

She congratulated McLean and added how proud she was of her campaign team.