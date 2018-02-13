Selfies: McQuade provides canine fitness and rehab at Pawsitively Fit

Terry McQuade recently moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to return to her Colorado routes and open Pawsitively Fit, a canine fitness and rehabilitation facility. Located in West Glenwood next to High Tails Dog and Cat Outfitter, the two have recently collaborated to incorporate therapy sessions into doggie day care for those who wish to do so. Therapy sessions range from rehab practices for injured or older dogs to weight loss and conditioning for dogs that need a little extra attention getting back on the right track. Older dogs and even cats can undergo class 4 laser therapy, electrotherapy and massages to help with inflammation, pain reduction and other symptoms related to arthritis. Other conditioning practices at Pawsitively Fit include an underwater treadmill, endless pool swim sessions and therapeutic exercise equipment. For more information or to set up a session go to pawsitivelyfit.net.

All photos and video by PI Staff Photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com