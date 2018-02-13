 Selfies: McQuade provides canine fitness and rehab at Pawsitively Fit | PostIndependent.com

Terry McQuade recently moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to return to her Colorado routes and open Pawsitively Fit, a canine fitness and rehabilitation facility. Located in West Glenwood next to High Tails Dog and Cat Outfitter, the two have recently collaborated to incorporate therapy sessions into doggie day care for those who wish to do so. Therapy sessions range from rehab practices for injured or older dogs to weight loss and conditioning for dogs that need a little extra attention getting back on the right track. Older dogs and even cats can undergo class 4 laser therapy, electrotherapy and massages to help with inflammation, pain reduction and other symptoms related to arthritis. Other conditioning practices at Pawsitively Fit include an underwater treadmill, endless pool swim sessions and therapeutic exercise equipment. For more information or to set up a session go to pawsitivelyfit.net.

14-year-old Chumley rocks his doggles during his low intensity laser therapy to help treat inflamation due to arthritis.
Showdog Luna works on balance during a core training exercise.
Showdog Luna works on endurance training during an endless pool swim session at Pawsitively Fit.
14-year-old Maggie looks for encouragement and treats during her therapy session in the underwater treadmill.
Terry McQuade works with 14-year-old patient Chumley during his electro stimulation therapy.
14-year-old Maggie waits patiently during her low intensity laser therapy session at Pawsitively Fit.
Pawsitively Fit owner Terry McQuade works on stretching excersises with 14-year-old Maggie during her therapy session.
14-year-old Chumley is distracted with a treat during his electro stimulation therapy to treat arthritis pain.

All photos and video by PI Staff Photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com