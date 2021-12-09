Meet Glenwood Springs’ newest Vaudevillians

Three of the new Glenwood Vaudeville Revue cast members Erika Ruiterman, Brooklyn Buhre, and Nattia Trout.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is featuring four new cast members this holiday season. Three participated in the summer show, but are now a few weeks into the group’s marquee event.

Two found their way to Grand Avenue by way of Colorado Mesa University’s theater program, while a hospital worker was simply looking for a way back to the stage.

“They’re just super,” Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Director John Goss said. “They’ve all got great attitudes. They’re having so much fun, enjoying the creativity, enjoying getting to show off their talents.”

Brooklyn Buhre

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue performer Brooklyn Buhre.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue/courtesy

Originally from Johnstown, Colorado, Buhre graduated from Colorado Mesa University in May 2020. She was the Student Director of the school’s premiere vocal group Mesa OutLoud for three years. She is also pursuing a second degree in radiology.

What is your theatrical background?

“I grew up singing, so that’s my primary performing arts background, performing at talent shows and being in singing groups and different things like that. It wasn’t until my sophomore year of high school that I joined our community theater where I grew up.”

How would you describe yourself as an actor?

“My facial expressions tell the story. I don’t hide anything from the audience and I want them to be watching maybe what’s going on in my head. I’m very expressive both in face and body. I’ve always been very comfortable in my body and learning how to utilize it in a comedic way has been a challenge and a skill.”

How has the experience of performing at the Vaudeville been so far?

“It’s totally unlike what I’m used to. It’s been really great learning about the process, how it can be different, the different approaches of directors. I also really enjoy a little bit of the freedom I get at the Vaudeville.”

What is one thing you want the audience to know about you?

“I want them to not be afraid to have as much fun as we’re having. There are some audiences that are very quiet and reserved. We feed off that energy.”

Erika Ruiterman

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue performer Erika Ruiterman.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue/courtesy

Ruiterman is the newest Vaudevillian on the stage, joining the group in late September. She’s just getting a feel of things, and is assisting with bartending as part of her off-stage duties.

What is your theatrical background?

“I did theater all through and even past college a little bit at community theaters where I lived in California. Since then, I’ve been singing just on my own, basically jazz. What brought me to the Vaudeville was Gerald DeLisser, because he saw me at karaoke.”

How would you describe yourself as an actor?

“Considering it’s all so new, it’s coming very organically and spontaneously. It’s my first time really being in musical theater. I just try to feel the energy from the crowd and I have the background and life experience to kind of detach myself and play whatever it is I’m playing.”

How has the experience of performing at the Vaudeville been so far?

“Really seems like a really nice cast. I’m really grateful that we’re all blending and coming together with all our skills.”

What is one thing you want the audience to know about you?

“The one thing everyone says about me is I’m goofy. When I think of a one-word definition, even my best friends say it’s goofy.”

Brandon Sutorius

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue performer Brandon Sutorius.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue/courtesy

Sutorious hails from Berthoud, Colorado and recently graduated from Colorado Mesa University, majoring in musical theater and minoring in dance. He’s performed at the college as well as the Longmont Theatre Company. Recently, he was a dancer on HBO’s “We’re Here.”

What is your theatrical background?

“I’ve been acting since like the fifth grade and I just stuck with it. It’s really all I know how to do.”

How would you describe yourself as an actor?

“I definitely just love making people laugh onstage. I’m not into the really dramatic acting. I always tell myself, ‘My life’s a drama. So why do I want to do it on stage?’ So I’d rather just get up on stage and make people laugh and have a good time. I’m definitely a character actor. I’m not the next Leonardo DiCaprio. I’m more like Robin Williams.”

How has the experience of performing at the Vaudeville been so far?

“It’s great. The people that come to the vaudeville are always just so nice and caring in a way. Like, after the show, they always are like, ‘That was so good.’ That’s my favorite part about working at the Vaudeville is the people after the shows, and like being their server. It’s just like, I’m up there doing my stuff and then I get to go talk to them right away and it’s a lot of fun just to hear how much they’re enjoying it.”

What is one thing you want the audience to know about you?

“I really don’t take anything that serious. Even offstage, I’m a big goofball. Backstage I’m always messing around with Nattia and Brooklyn. I’m just always trying to make people laugh.”

Nattia Trout

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue performer Nattia Trout.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue/courtesy

Trout has performed throughout Colorado, mostly on the Front Range. She has performed in theaters in Greeley, Loveland, Johnstown, Highlands Ranch and others. Often accompanying her to rehearsals and shows is her daughter, Shay.

What is your theatrical background?

“I’ve been performing at dinner theaters since I graduated high school, which I’m not going to tell you how long ago that was. And I’ve done several different things over and more in the Front Range. And then I was able to come out here and experience some stuff out here as well.”

How would you describe yourself as an actor?

“I’ve been cast in more of the ingenue roles. So that’s why this has been a learning curve for me because I don’t do as much of the comedic acting. I tend to sit back and laugh at everybody. That’s my role. And I really enjoy the really pretty pieces of music. I like to sing all of that pretty stuff. But then I do like to do some other funny things here and there.”

How has the experience of performing at the Vaudeville been so far?

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a lot of learning for me, because it’s something very different. It’s been something my daughter seems to really enjoy as well. So, it’s been kind of cool to have her experience this with me because she gets very excited about coming to the Vaudeville as well for rehearsal.”

What is one thing you want the audience to know about you?

“I love to perform and I hope that shows on stage when they come and see the show.”

Reporter Rich Allen can be reached at 970-384-9131 or rallen@postindependent.com.