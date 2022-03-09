Meet Rifle’s new police chief: Rifle Branch Library hosts meet and greet Sunday

New Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston stands before Rifle City Council in January.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

The public is being invited to meet Deb Funston, Rifle’s first female police chief.

A meet and greet event is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Rifle Branch Library, located at 207 East Ave., a Rifle Heritage Center news release states.

“Chief Deb Funston is a native Coloradan who has spent 34 years

of her life in the honorable profession of serving and protecting,” the release states. “She has immersed herself in about every facet there is of police work including street patrol, drug abuse resistance education, tactical team leader, investigator, as well as chief of police.”

Funston took over for former Rifle chief of police Tommy Klein, who is now Rifle’s city manager.

For more information, call 970-625-4862 or 970-625-3471.