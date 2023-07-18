Meet the 2023 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Royalty Queen: Tabor Tiffany

2023 Garfield Country Fair and Rodeo Royalty Queen Tabor Tiffany and her dog Twitch.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

85th Annual Garfield County Fair and Rodeo returns to Garfield County Fairgrounds

The 85th annual Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is set to begin Saturday, shining a spotlight on 2023 Royalty Queen, Tabor Tiffany, a lifelong Garfield County resident and graduate of Rifle High School.

Tiffany’s reign as queen is a culmination of her love for horses, rodeo, and her community. Owning three horses — Roxy, Denny and Meatloaf — Tiffany competes in high school rodeo events like barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping. In addition to her rodeo involvement, she is an active member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA).

“I’ve always admired the royalty girls and dreamed of being in their boots one day,” Tiffany said. “It’s an honor to represent Garfield County and the western way of life this year.”

Heading to North Carolina in December to attend the Highland Canine Training International School for Dog Trainers, Tiffany will look to get her license to become a certified dog trainer. In the meantime, the 2023 Royalty Queen is unsure what her rodeo future looks like.

“I’m not sure how much when I will compete next,” Tiffany said. “I don’t know where life is going to take me yet but for now I am focused on being able to start my own dog training business.”

Before enduring on her dog training aspirations, Tiffany will be the name and face of the 2023 fair and rodeo.

The fair’s kick-off, featuring a parade down Railroad Avenue and the new Fair-a-Palooza event at the fairgrounds, is just the start of a lively roster of events that include food trucks, live entertainment, demonstrations and more.

Highlights of the fair include the new ranch rodeo team competition and the ever-popular family rodeo, both of which underscore local talent and community pride. Also on the docket are Xtreme Bulls and ProRodeo events presented by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA) on July 26 and 27, respectively.

“Feeling the ground shake beneath your feet during the rodeo events is electrifying. It’s a testament to the energy and excitement of this sport that I’ve come to love,” Tiffany said.

The Garfield County’s 4-H youth, including Tiffany, will engage in general projects, contests, and livestock displays until July 30. Visitors are also invited to view the open exhibits in the South Hall.

Adding to the event’s momentum, country music artist Chris Janson will headline the fair and rodeo concert on July 28, with Chase Wright opening. A smashing demolition derby and the Strongest of the Strong competition are slated for July 29, with the Monster Truck Insanity Tour rounding off the fair on July 30.

The fair will conclude with a latino concert by regional act Conjunto Revelación. The event invites all to partake in food, music and dancing.

For more information and tickets, visit garfieldcountyfair.com .

Event schedule: