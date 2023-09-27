Meet the candidates: Rifle City Council candidates to participate in public Q&A

The Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate Q&A for this year’s Rifle City Council elections.

Challenger Tanya Perea Doose, as well as incumbents Chris Bornholdt and Brian Condie, both up for re-election, will be present at the event. Challenging councilor candidate Karen Roberts is unable to attend due to a prior commitment, though the Chamber will be sharing her remote responses to the questions.

The first part of the Q&A will be made up of questions predetermined by the Chamber, though residents in attendance will be given a chance to ask their own questions to the candidates toward the end.

“We want to keep it as open and available as possible,” said Larry Stewart, chairman of the Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “You still want to give people the opportunity to talk to their elected officials.”

The Q&A will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Rifle City Hall (202 Railroad Ave.). The event will also be broadcast live on Rifle’s community access channel, available online at RifleTV.plus or through local cable Channel 10 on Xfinity, where it will be replayed periodically.

All three councilor seats up for election are four-year terms, though the mayor and mayor pro tempore will be appointed by the Council at an organizational meeting.

The 2023 city municipal elections are Nov. 7. Voters will receive their 2023 ballot in the mail sometime mid-October, according to the city’s website.

The invitation to attend the candidate Q&A is open to all Rifle residents. For more information about the event, email Chairman Larry Stewart at LarryStewart@alpinebank.com .

“It’s important for the local people to come out and meet (the people) making the local decisions,” Stewart said.