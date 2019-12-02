Meet the Glenwood Police Chief finalists Thursday

Glenwood Springs has narrowed its list of applicants to become the city’s next police chief to four finalists.

The public will have a chance to meet the potential successors to longtime Chief Terry Wilson from 4:30–6 p.m. Thursday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

According to a Monday press release, the four finalists are:

Joseph Deras, Police Captain in Gilroy, California.

Daric Harvey, Police Chief in Canon City, Colorado.

Cristian “Sean” Hemingway, Police Chief in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

Lianne Tuomey, Police Chief at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

The city has been conducting a nationwide search for a new chief of police since early September, after Wilson announced he would be retiring following 35 years with the Glenwood Police Department. Longtime Glenwood Police Lt. Bill Kimminau is the current acting police chief.

A decision on the new chief could come as soon as January. The city provided the following biographies about the four finalists to become the next chief.

Joseph Deras is currently a police captain in the Gilroy Police Department and has 28 years of law enforcement experience in various cities throughout California. Deras holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is currently earning a master’s degree in public safety leadership. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor at Gavilan Community College and is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Daric Harvey is the current chief of police at the Canon City Police Department and has previously worked in law enforcement agencies throughout Florida and Colorado. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration with a minor in business management and a master’s degree in criminology. Harvey also teaches introductory criminal justice courses as an adjunct professor at Pueblo Community College.

Sean Hemingway has been the chief of police since 2013 in the town of Bay Harbor Islands with 30 years of law enforcement experience in agencies throughout Florida and New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration, a master’s degree in criminology, and has completed several managerial and leadership trainings specific to the criminal justice field.

Lianne Tuomey has been the chief of police at the University of Vermont Police Services in Burlington, Vermont for 10 years with 37 years of total law enforcement experience at the City of Burlington Police Department and the University of Vermont Police Services in Burlington. She holds a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.