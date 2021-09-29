Meet the PI/CT’s new marketing consultant for Western Garfield County

Logan Swett is a marketing consultant for the Citizen Telegram and Post Independent.



The Citizen Telegram and Post Independent added a new marketing consultant with a primary focus on western Garfield County this month.

Logan Swett was raised in Moffat County and living in Montana before recently moving to Garfield County. He took time during training recently to answer some questions with Citizen Telegram/Post Independent Editor Peter Baumann.

I recently moved to Parachute. My younger brother and I bought a duplex about a year ago. I used to reside in Kalispell, Montana. I spend most of time outdoors exploring the great county of Garfield. I also enjoy spending time playing competitive video games. Most of my family lives in Rifle, so it was a no-brainer for me to move to the area. I also grew up in Craig for my elementary and middle school education. The people of Garfield County are some of the nicest and enthusiastic people I have had to pleasure to meet. I am looking forward to meeting more of the great people of this community.

What attracted you to Rifle and Garfield County?

The number of outdoor activities and things to do outside really piqued my interest. It was an easy transition getting comfortable to the area because Kalispell is similar. I thoroughly enjoy the “mountain type” of towns. There is a lot of opportunity to get outside and tons of community events to attend. Having the opportunity to work for Swift was another reason why I wanted to move to Garfield County. I am so thrilled to be working for such a wonderful company.

For those of us outside of marketing, can you explain what a marketing consultant does?

The marketing consultant’s job is to expand and maintain the company’s advertisement clients. The job also includes being an expert on our products and services and determining what works best for each client.

What are your priorities when it comes to working with businesses on marketing?

I want to see the local businesses grow and thrive. I would like to see businesses use our expertise and products to help them expand their company. Marketing is a fun and exciting way to get to know how a certain business works.

You have an extensive background in sales and customer service. How do you plan to use those skills to help Garfield County businesses and organizations?

I strive to find solutions for my clients and seeing their reactions to a successful campaign is gratifying to me. My many years in customer service has taught me to read a client’s thoughts and body language to determine how they feel about a certain proposal or idea. Sales and products knowledge is key to understanding what the client’s needs are.

What is one thing on a personal level you wish to accomplish in the next 12 months?

Over the next 12 months I want to attend as many community events as possible.

Logan Swett can be reached at lswett@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9147.