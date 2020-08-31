Meet the Post Independent’s new account manager

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent welcomed Alyson Ackley to the team Aug. 17 as a new account manager.

Ackley will work with businesses and clients throughout the area to help them best connect with customers through print, digital and special promotions. She answered a few questions on her decision to relocate to the Roaring Fork Valley, and what she hopes to bring to her new position at the Post Independent.

Tell us about yourself – how you came to Garfield County — what do you enjoy about the people/area?

In the spring of 2019, I graduated from the College of Public Affairs and Community Service with the University of Nebraska Omaha. My bachelor’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies allowed me to examine a multitude of business practices, nonprofit management, public health ethics, and strategic planning. Within a month of completing school I was towing a U-Haul westward, on my way to establish roots in Glenwood Springs.

Colorado’s landscape is so beautiful, breathtaking, and diverse. There is a common understanding among residents to respect our environment and work together to protect it. I also love how this area hosts incredible hotspots for casual sightseers to skilled thrill-seekers. With endless recreational opportunities and remote mountain towns to discover, this valley is the perfect access point for any thirsty explorer.

What attracted you to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley?

My first introduction with the Roaring Fork Valley was in the summer of 2015. I ate pancakes and danced at Strawberry Days, then won the title of Hula Hoop Champion at Carbondale’s Mountain Fair! From there came my first steam session in the Vapor Caves and glimpses of the gigantic Glenwood Hot Springs pool. I knew the Roaring Fork Valley was the place for me because I kept dreaming of coming back for more than a destination vacation. I am truly humbled while ecstatic to be here building a career.

What are your priorities when it comes to working with businesses on marketing?

My first priority is to be a valuable resource to businesses in our community. We are facing unprecedented times. Businesses are struggling to stay open during a pandemic and remain operational post-quarantine. Now more than ever, companies need increased exposure for customers to access their services. I am eager to be an effective marketing consultant and develop strategies that provide businesses with a steady stream of patrons through the on and off-seasons.

What is one thing on a personal level you wish to accomplish in the next 12 months?

Although I spent a chunk of my childhood as a competitive figure skater, I’ve never skied. This winter I have a goal to really hit the slopes! Considering Glenwood’s proximity to world-renowned ski towns, I think I’ll start local and ski Sunlight.

Have a marketing question or need? You can reach Alyson Ackley at aackley@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9103.