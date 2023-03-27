Meet the Post Independent’s new education and sports reporter

Reporter Taylor Cramer’s first day at the Post Independent was a week ago, but you might have already heard from him if you are part of Garfield County’s three school districts.

Cramer moved to Glenwood Springs from the Front Range and will be the lead education/sports reporter for the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram. He took time during his first week to answer some questions and introduce himself to the community.

You’re no stranger to Colorado: what is your history in the state and what interested you about coming to Glenwood Springs?

I’ve lived in Colorado all my life. I grew up just south of Denver in Highlands Ranch where I attended Mountain Vista High School. After graduating high school, I earned a degree in journalism with a minor in sports media at the University of Colorado Boulder. Despite being an avid snowboarder, I’ve only rarely made it past Vail. I am extremely excited to experience a different part of the state and have the opportunity to live in the mountains. I’m also excited to experience and learn more about the rich history that Glenwood Springs has to offer.

What do you hope to learn and experience in your first year at the Post Independent?

Being fresh out of college, I’m excited for the opportunity to get my foot in the door at a well-established publication like the Post Independent. In my first year, I most look forward to learning from experienced journalists about how to make firm connections and expand my journalistic abilities in a creative and diverse manner.

How do you enjoy spending your time when you’re not at work?

When I’m not at work, I love spending time snowboarding with my friends and family. I also enjoy playing video games and watching sports.

What is it about journalism that made you choose it for a career?

Besides the fact that I consider myself a better writer than I do a mathematician, sales person, etc… I have always enjoyed keeping people up to date with what’s going on in the community. Because of this, journalism has been something that I have looked forward to pursuing ever since stepping foot on to campus at CU Boulder. While I love writing about sports, I also love having the opportunity to share people’s stories and keep the community in the know about current events taking place.

You have a background in sports journalism — do you have a favorite athletic event? What are some teams you really enjoy following?

I grew up playing lacrosse up until college but my passion lies with football. My dad has been a Denver Broncos season ticket holder since I was born and always took me to games throughout my childhood. Aside from the Broncos, I couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming college football season to watch Deion Sanders turn the CU football program around. I am also a big fan of the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche.

Is there anything else you’d like readers to know? How can they best contact you?

I’m excited for the opportunity to cover a variety of different topics for the Post Independent. To best contact me, you can reach me at tcramer@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9108, ext. 16118.