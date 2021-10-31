Meet the Post Independent’s new office assistant





Lori Massender recently joined the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram team, but she’s been a longtime resident of Garfield County after first moving to Glenwood Springs in the early 1980s.

As the Post Independent/Citizen Telegram office assistant, Massender helps with customer service and coordinating projects and updates between departments. She recently took time out of her day to talk with Editor Peter Baumann about herself and what she’s looking forward to a the PI/CT.

How long have you lived in Garfield County? What do you enjoy about living on the Western Slope?

I have lived in Garfield County off and on since 1983. I moved back to Oregon briefly only to discover how much I love this area. I really enjoy the diversity of the landscape and the people. This valley has so much to offer whether you are a local or a tourist. Personally, I love to fish and camp and this is a great place for both.

You shot a video shortly after moving to Glenwood Springs of you and your husband driving around town. Since then, it’s become a fun blast from the past on Youtube that occasionally makes the rounds on social media. How does it feel to have a video you shot mean so much to people?

It is fun for me when people I know come and say things like, “Hey I saw your video, I can’t believe there use to be an A&W in town.” The valley has changed so much since when I first moved here.

Your title at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent is “office assistant” but that doesn’t do justice to the wide variety of things you help us with. How would you explain your job to our readers?

In all honesty I am still figuring out my role. Right now at this time I really am just focusing on learning all the complexities of the job and trying to be here for the staff and customers and being as supportive as I can.

What are some things you can help readers or customers with at the Post Independent?

I can help to direct them to staff who can assist them with their advertising or editorial needs. I look forward to getting to know our customers and readers better. This is such a great community.

What are you looking forward to most at the Post Independent in 2022?

I am really excited to be here and to have the opportunity to learn something new. I was with the Re-1 school district for 19 and a half years. So, doing something very different is very exciting. I can’t wait to learn more of the ins and outs of how this organization works so that I can really help our staff and readers.

Anything else you would like to add?

Just that I am so happy to be working here with such a great group of people. I can’t wait to see what the future here brings.