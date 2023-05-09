Meeting planned, comments being taken on Coal Basin methane research project near Redstone

Chris Caskey measures a methane leak at the abandoned coal mines near Redstone.

Chris Caskey/Delta Brick courtesy photo

The White River National Forest has scheduled a public information meeting next week and is taking comments regarding a proposal to inventory and study the quality and quantity of waste methane gas venting near inactive coal mines in Coal Basin west of Redstone.

The proposal being considered by Delta Brick and Climate Company, LLC would utilize aircraft and surface instruments, including the use of drones or helicopters to fly over a 5-square-mile area. In addition, ground-based monitoring units would be used to gather data about the volume, concentration and location of methane gas being emitted into the atmosphere from vents, mining adits and other surface features, according to a Forest Service news release.

The information will help identify the type of methane gas mitigation projects to pursue in the future, the release states.

To discuss the proposal and aid in gathering public comments, the Forest Service is hosting a public meeting 6 p.m. May 17 at the Church at Redstone.

“This current analysis is only looking at the proposal to gather data about methane venting,” Aspen-Sopris Deputy District Ranger Jennifer Schuller said in the release. “Any future mitigation projects in Coal Basin would be analyzed separately, which would include opportunities for public involvement.”

The proposal includes placing up to 10, 8-foot tall, tripod-mounted methane identification instruments in 50 separate locations from June through September. The instruments would be accessed and moved by foot and horse.

More information, including maps and how to comment, is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64062 . Comments are requested by June 7.

El Servicio Forestal solicita comentarios sobre la investigación del metano en Coal Basin

El Bosque Nacional White River desea recibir comentarios públicos sobre una propuesta para inventariar y estudiar la calidad y cantidad de gas metano residual que se emite cerca de las minas de carbón inactivas en Coal Basin al oeste de Redstone, mediante la utilización de aeronaves e instrumentos en la superficie.

La propuesta de Delta Brick and Climate Company, LLC incluye el uso de drones o helicópteros para volar sobre un área de 5 millas cuadradas, así como el uso de unidades de monitoreo terrestres para recopilar datos sobre el volumen, la concentración y la ubicación del gas metano que se emite a la atmósfera desde los respiraderos, socavones de minería y otras características de la superficie. Esta información ayudará a identificar el tipo de proyectos de mitigación de gas metano a llevar a cabo en el futuro.

“El presente análisis solo considera la propuesta para recopilar datos sobre la emisión de metano”, declaró el Guardaparques del Distrito de Aspen-Sopris, Jennifer Warner. “Cualquier proyecto de mitigación futuro en Coal Basin se analizaría por separado, lo que incluiría oportunidades para la participación pública”.

La propuesta incluye colocar hasta 10 instrumentos de identificación de metano montados en trípodes de 8 pies de altura en 50 ubicaciones separadas, desde junio hasta septiembre. El acceso a los instrumentos y su traslado se harían a pie y a caballo.

Se puede encontrar más información, incluidos mapas y cómo comentar, en https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64062 . Los comentarios serán más útiles si se reciben antes del 7 de junio de 2023.

Las personas a cargo de la propuesta del proyecto están organizando dos reuniones públicas para analizar la propuesta. La primera es hoy a las 6 p.m. en Third Street Center en Carbondale, y la segundo es a las 6 p.m., el 17 de mayo, en la iglesia de Redstone.