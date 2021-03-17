Megan Baiardo hired as new principal of Roaring Fork High School

Megan Baiardo hired as new principal for Roaring Fork High School.



The Roaring Fork School District announced on Tuesday, March 17 Megan Baiardo as the new incoming principal for Roaring Fork High School, a news release states.

The internal hire moves Baiardo from her current position as Assistant Principal at Basalt High School, a role she’s had for the past four years. Baiardo brings 20 years of experience in education with her and said she feels personally tied to RFHS, the release states.

“Roaring Fork High School is the home school for my family. I am thankful for this amazing opportunity to serve the students, teachers, and families of Roaring Fork High School,” Baiardo said in the release

Baiardo was selected for the role out of 13 other applicants, and as a finalist she was observed by a screening committee on her abilities to observe and analyze classroom teaching; analyze school performance; lead a presentation and engage with students, the release states. Members of the hiring committee recognized Baiardo’s commitment to mental health and supporting the whole student, and her pledge to engage with the Latino community and Spanish-speakers as traits that would bring about improvements for inclusivity and success for her and RFHS students and faculty alike.

Superintendent Rob Stein acknowledged Baiardo’s ability to lead in previous positions she held within the district and said he is eager to see how she applies herself in the new role.

“As a leader in the Roaring Fork Schools, Megan has proven herself as a caring and passionate leader and mentor in the school community. We had many strong candidates apply for the position, and Megan distinguished herself as a seasoned leader who would be an

excellent principal for Roaring Fork,” Stein said.