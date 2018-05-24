Memorial Day flag-placing volunteers needed for Friday

American Legion Post 83 of Glenwood Springs is looking for volunteers to help with placing over 500 flags by the graves of fallen and deceased soldiers in Glenwood’s Rosebud Cemetery, at 4 p.m. Friday, May 25.

American Legion and Noon Rotary Club members will be part of the event, “commemorating the true purpose of Memorial Day weekend,” organizer Dan LeVan said.

Meet at the brick building on the west side of the cemetery, nearest South Grand Avenue. For more information, call LeVan at 970-618-1910.