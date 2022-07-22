Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turns herself in to Aspen authorities

Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into Pitkin County law enforcement authorities on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for her last week.

She went to the Pitkin County administration building, where the sheriff’s office is located, around 9 p.m., according to Undersheriff Alex Burchetta.

Because it was after hours, Peters used the phone in the vestibule of the building which connects to the sheriff’s office and identified herself and said she was there to turn herself in on a warrant.

A sheriff’s deputy walked her to the jail and booked her at 9:22 p.m. for the outstanding warrant, which carries the charges of contempt of court and a civil protection order violation.

Peters posted a $1,000 cash-only bond and was released at 10:24 p.m., according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear why Peters was in Aspen and why she chose to turn herself into the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Burchetta said he didn’t know if she was alone when she showed up at the county administration building.

The Republican clerk, who is an election denier, is accused of election equipment tampering, violating the conditions of her bail bond, as well as a protection order.

She allegedly contacted the director of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which she is barred from communicating with any employee in that office.

An arrest warrant was issued last week when she left the state and traveled to Las Vegas for a sheriff’s convention without the permission of the court, which is a condition of her bond.

Peters was out on a $25,000 surety bond after she was indicted by a grand jury related to election equipment tampering.

She’s facing 10 felony counts stemming from a security breach of her county’s election system.

The allegations include attempting to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation.

Peters is under indictment for an alleged break-in of Mesa County’s election system in an attempt to find evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that he didn’t lose the 2020 presidential race but rather that the election was rigged.

Peters was barred by a judge from overseeing local elections this year and last.

Last month she lost her bid as the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in the primary race.

Peters unsuccessfully sought a recount through a notarized letter to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

When she was denied a hand recount, Peters asked multiple county clerks to do their own counting, which included those in Mesa County and that led to the violation of the conditions of her release from jail.

Her Denver-based attorney Harvey Steinberg didn’t return a message on Friday seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.