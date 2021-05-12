Metro Denver counties to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions with move to Level Clear this weekend

A lone traveler wears a face covering while hurrying through a near-empty check-in counter area in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)



Much of metro Denver will see all remaining county-level COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted this weekend, although people still will be required to wear masks in specific indoor settings as the statewide order remains in place at least until next month.

Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Broomfield counties confirmed Tuesday they will move from Level Blue to a new phase called Level Clear on Sunday.

Denver’s public health agency stopped short of committing to the move to Level Clear, but said the city anticipates “aligning” with neighboring counties.

Once the metro counties move to Level Clear, restaurants, bars, offices and other indoor settings can operate at 100% capacity with no additional requirements, according to the Tri-County Health Department’s public health order.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment “is working with regional and state partners to evaluate the potential restrictions after the expirations of our current public health order,” spokesperson Clarissa Boggs-Blake said in an email Tuesday. “We anticipate aligning with other neighboring jurisdictions as well as adopting by reference any remaining state public health order requirements.”

