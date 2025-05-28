Michael Reyelts, longtime language professor, honored as Colorado Mountain College Faculty of the Year

For more than two decades, Michael Reyelts has been a steady presence at Colorado Mountain College Rifle — an unassuming guide helping students navigate new languages and new cultures.

This spring, Reyelts’ dedication earned him a rare double honor: not only was he named Faculty of the Year for the Rifle campus, but he also received the collegewide Faculty of the Year award, selected from educators across CMC’s 11 campuses.

It’s not the first time Reyelts has been recognized — he was also named Faculty of the Year at the Rifle campus back in 2004, when classes were still held in the old high school building on Railroad Avenue.

Reyelts has taught Spanish and English as a second language at CMC for 23 years, but his journey into education began much earlier. He first discovered his love for teaching during a church mission in Argentina.”I just kind of got drawn towards education and teaching,” Reyelts said. “It’s something I enjoyed. I enjoyed working with people that way.”

For Reyelts, receiving the award is meaningful, but he’s quick to emphasize the team effort behind it.

“I’ve got a lot of support — my family, my supervisors, other teachers, and the staff in Rifle,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that work together to make the classes successful.”

Tinker Duclo, CMC Rifle vice president and campus dean, described Reyelts as a “quiet but powerful presence” who is deeply committed to helping students learn, whether in a traditional classroom or less conventional spaces like church basements and elementary schools.

“Michael is deeply kind, but will also fight for what he believes and speak up if he encounters something that he does not see as in the best interest of students and community,” Duclo said.

His students feel that impact deeply. Lorena Trejo, who took classes from Reyelts two decades ago and is now an educator herself for both CMC and the Garfield Re-2 school district, said he played a key role in shaping her future.

“Michael is the reason I’m the educator that I am,” Trejo said. “He sought my potential when I started my associate’s degree in 2003 right after high school. He always gave me an opportunity to shine. His students appreciate how much he does for them and how dedicated he is to their success.”

For Reyelts, it’s about the students — their growth, success, and opportunities they gain.

“This award is definitely an honor,” he said. “But really, it’s about the students. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”