Middle Colorado Watershed Council presents ideas on how to restore Rifle Creek

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council presented to Rifle City Council during the June 4 meeting for their plans on the restoration of Rifle Creek.

The watershed is facing multiple challenges, including overallocation, ecological stress, aging irrigation infrastructure, salinity and natural contaminants, and growing pressure from climate-related threats like prolonged drought and wildfire risk.

“We’ve got some invasive species issues…the creek is creating a deeper channel because there’s no meandering and there’s nothing stopping it from racing towards the Colorado River,” said Wes Collins, director of restoration services at EcoPoint. “With some love, with some care, it can be a centerpiece for a lot of folks to enjoy, as well as create educational opportunities for our kids here in town.”

Kate Collins, executive director of the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, described the group’s Rifle Creek Master Plan for Resilience, which covers a 6.5-mile stretch from Rifle Gap Reservoir to the Colorado River confluence.

“We have identified some funding sources through Colorado Water Conservation Board and their water plan grant,” she said. “We’re looking at matching through the Federal Mining Lease District, potentially GoCo (Great Outdoors Colorado) and their restore grant, and potentially Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the high priority habitat funds, and anybody else who can help us out.”

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council is focusing on infrastructure upgrades, habitat restoration and monitoring water quality and flows to get the Rifle Creek watershed back to being healthy.

This Resilience Plan aligns with Colorado’s Water Plan, supporting robust agriculture, thriving watersheds and the environment and fish passage among many other alignments, while also supporting Rifle community values through recreation, environment, agriculture and more.

“We don’t want to lead this, but we want to be an active and equal, at best, partner in this process, so we’re looking for leadership from the city of Rifle and its people,” said Chris Treese, board member on the Middle Colorado Watershed Council. “We will be looking for support from others, but Rifle’s participation and commitment is key.”

Initial projects include the Middle Colorado Watershed Council will be at Centennial Park, Deerfield Park, the Re-2 School District property, Government Creek, Grand Tunnel Ditch, the golf course and the Wisdom Ditch Outtake. Proposed improvements range from step pools and invasive species removal to flume replacement.

These projects will hopefully lead to better instream flow, water quality, healthy vegetation, vibrant agriculture and crop production, public access and wildlife and fish migration.

“I’m excited about this whole thing, I think we definitely need to do something,” said Councilor Clint Hostettler. “So let’s do something.”

No formal action was taken, as the presentation was informational. However, council members expressed general support for future collaboration.

“What can we do, what are we here to do, maybe this is something we can put some time into,” said councilor Alicia Gresley. “How can we help your efforts, because I do think there is some benefit to the city itself, because we ask ourselves that question all the time, how does it benefit the city?”