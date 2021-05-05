Middle Colorado Watershed Council seeks volunteers to plant native vegetation at Rifle Creek





The Middle Colorado Watershed Council is seeking volunteers to plant native vegetation alongside Rifle Creek, according to a recent news release.

The effort will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, May 8 through May 16. Rifle Creek is located just north of Rifle.

Volunteers will plant several thousand native plants along Rifle Creek, the release states. As these plants grow, they will provide shade to cool the creek and improve habitat for fish and wildlife that rely on the creek. The plants will also contribute to a healthier cold water ecosystem along the creek. Rifle Creek is an important tributary to the Colorado River.

“A healthy river benefits everybody who uses it, whether you’re an angler or an irrigator,” MCWC Executive Director Paula Stepp said. “These volunteer days will be a great way to get out, get your hands dirty and support the river that supports all of us.”

The event is free to participate in. Spots are limited, so register now to secure your place and receive directions. Register online now by clicking here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riparian-restoration-at-rifle-creek-ranch-tickets-149336378127?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=ad0dddcebd&mc_eid=b56123b946 .

Volunteers will receive complimentary lunch. Social distancing guidelines are in place for the duration of the outdoor event. Work gloves and tools will be available, but volunteers should bring their own if possible. Reach out with any additional questions via email: ReviveRifleCreek@gmail.com