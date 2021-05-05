Middle Colorado Watershed Council seeks volunteers to plant native vegetation at Rifle Creek
The Middle Colorado Watershed Council is seeking volunteers to plant native vegetation alongside Rifle Creek, according to a recent news release.
The effort will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, May 8 through May 16. Rifle Creek is located just north of Rifle.
Volunteers will plant several thousand native plants along Rifle Creek, the release states. As these plants grow, they will provide shade to cool the creek and improve habitat for fish and wildlife that rely on the creek. The plants will also contribute to a healthier cold water ecosystem along the creek. Rifle Creek is an important tributary to the Colorado River.
“A healthy river benefits everybody who uses it, whether you’re an angler or an irrigator,” MCWC Executive Director Paula Stepp said. “These volunteer days will be a great way to get out, get your hands dirty and support the river that supports all of us.”
The event is free to participate in. Spots are limited, so register now to secure your place and receive directions. Register online now by clicking here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riparian-restoration-at-rifle-creek-ranch-tickets-149336378127?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=ad0dddcebd&mc_eid=b56123b946.
Volunteers will receive complimentary lunch. Social distancing guidelines are in place for the duration of the outdoor event. Work gloves and tools will be available, but volunteers should bring their own if possible. Reach out with any additional questions via email: ReviveRifleCreek@gmail.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
New Colorado law gives public institutions more discretion in the hiring process for the CEO position
A bill that recently passed all three senate and house readings in Colorado will allow public institutions the option to withhold names of all but one of the final candidates during the hiring process for…