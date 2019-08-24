Middle Mamm Fire spreads to 65 acres, as winds increased activity Friday

The Middle Mamm Creek Fire continues to burn several miles south of Rifle in a remote area.

WRNF Facebook photo

Friday’s windy weather caused the Middle Mamm Fire burning south of Rifle to spread to 65 acres.

Smoke was visible from the Rifle area, and could be seen over the horizon from Carbondale Friday evening as the smoke settled into the upper valleys.

“The fire has grown to approximately 65 acres, and remains on the south side of Middle Mamm Creek,” according to the latest Facebook post from the White River National Forest.

“Firefighters are currently taking action to slow the spread and to prevent the fire from crossing the creek through the use of helicopter bucket drops.”

The fire began July 30 due to a lightning strike, and was being managed by forest officials to decrease fuels in the area. Drier weather and windy days caused the fire to spread to 25 acres Tuesday, before crews began actively controlling the spread later in the week.

The Forest Service said in an earlier press release that fire managers have set thresholds as they monitor the fire.

“If the fire reaches one of those thresholds, or if circumstances become unacceptable, firefighters will take action to suppress or contain the fire.”

