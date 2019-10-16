Middle Mamm Fire transitions back to local control

A firefighter monitors part of the Middle Mamm Fire burning north of Rifle early this week. (Provided photo)



With mild temperatures in western Garfield County since last weekend, the Middle Mamm Fire saw a slight increase in fire activity in the early part of the week. As of deadline the fire had burned approximately 1,069 acres, with containment remaining at 23%.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we did have some westerly winds, the fire did see moderate activity. We haven’t had an overflight so were not sure if there was any growth, but the crews we did have were able to respond and conduct mop-up operations across the line that do have values (private property) at risk,” Public Information Officer Dylan Peters said.

With a couple of type one helicopters still on hand, fire officials were able to continue bucket drops on any hot spots along the more active edges.

“Overall I think it was a very productive day on the fire,” Peters said.

According to a news release, fire command transitioned back to a local Type 4 Organization under the leadership of Incident Commander Dan Nielson and Incident Commander (Trainee) Danielle Shedden on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 70 personnel consisting of several hand crews, engines and aircraft, will staff the organization. These resources will continue to conduct patrol and monitor operations while completing mop-up and suppression in areas at risk.

“We’ve done a lot of reinforcing along the private property, so mostly we are looking at continuing to coax it through that understory, to clean it out and make sure that if we do get another lightning strike or natural cause start back there it’s not a super-intense, fast-moving fire,” Peters said.

Additional information on closures, along with a map for alternative access to GMU 42 is available on the Middle Mamm Inciweb page at https://go.usa.gov/xVzW9.

The public is reminded that drones are not allowed in or around active fires.