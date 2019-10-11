Middle Mamm fire update: little activity Thursday

The 1,001-acre Middle Mamm Fire produced little fire activity Thursday.

The fire, south of Rifle, remains predominantly on national forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands.

Thursday, according to a news release, fire crews patrolled the fire, improved containment lines, identified hot spots and mopped up where necessary.

Additionally, two type one helicopters spent Thursday afternoon conducting water drops along the fire’s edge.

Crews were expected to continue patrolling Friday, monitoring lines and mopping up. Officials anticipate the fire to smolder as temperatures warm up, which may produce visible smoke Friday afternoon.

Smoke may be visible from I-70 between Silt and Glenwood Springs as well as from the city of Rifle.

Closures are in effect for the area of the fire in the White River and the Grand Mesa national forests. Additionally, a closure order is in place on BLM lands near the fire. These closures may impact rifle season hunters in Game Management Unit 42 as a portion of Forest Service Trail 2160 remains closed between the intersection of Beaver Creek Trail and Mudd Hill Road and a portion of Battlement Trail is closed between the intersection of Brush Creek Trail and East Brush Creek Trail.

Access to West Mamm Road also remains under restricted access.

According to the news release, these closures will remain in place to ensure firefighter and public safety.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for the area immediately around and within the Middle Mamm Fire. Monday, a drone incursion caused air resources to be grounded during prime flying conditions. The public is reminded that drones are not allowed in or around active wildfires.