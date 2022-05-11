Midland Avenue motorists can look forward to smoother travels after two years of bumpy rides

A flagger directs traffic on South Midland near 27th Street on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Major paving is complete along South Midland Avenue, but the $13.2 million South Midland Project isn’t finished quite yet, Glenwood Springs Spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said.

“The South Midland Project is tracking well with our overall project schedule,” Starbuck said, “and, we’re looking good for our summer completion goal.”

Some smaller paving projects, such as driveway connections, are scheduled to continue, she added.

A city news release reported travelers could experience traffic holds Mondays through Fridays from 6–8 p.m. through May as crews work on shotcrete walls lining the major embankments along the roadway.

Construction on the project began in 2020 with a tentative completion date of June 2022; however, challenges with global supply chains and inclement weather caused crews to re-evaluate completion goals.

Shotcrete, a method of applying concrete projected or “shot” at high velocity onto a vertical or overhead surface, will cover the soil nails, the stabilizing metal studs jutting out of the cliff face, providing the project with a finished aesthetic, Starbuck said.

“Shotcrete helps polish the work and make it look cleaned up,” she said. “It’s one of the big scopes of the project.”

Through July, motorists could experience one-lane road closures on South Midland and delays on 27th Street on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The city will update residents about extended work hours and potential roadway work on Sundays through the city’s alert system, enrollment for which can be accessed on the Glenwood Springs website http://www.cogs.us .

Some residents recently queried the city about the absence of a sidewalk west of the roadway between Old Cardiff Bridge Road and 27th Street, but there is no sidewalk planned for the stretch, Starbuck explained.

“In front of the soil nail wall, the section between the curb and wall will be a gravel rock catchment area,” she said.

Most of the project’s planned sidewalk, running along the east side of Midland Avenue, is complete and handrail installation is scheduled to begin in the next couple weeks.

Crews are also slated to begin wrapping up the 4 Mile Road roundabout apron, the section of concrete protecting the roundabout’s center.

“Toward the end, we’ll begin the re-seeding and top soil process for the center of the roundabout,” Starbuck said.

