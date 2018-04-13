Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs reopened to two lanes after slope rehab completed

Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs at Hagar Lane has been reopened to two lanes of traffic, following work to stabilize the hillside below the roadway that washed away on Tuesday.

Heavy rains last weekend caused the saturate slope between Midland and Hagar Lane below to fail. The road surface itself was not damaged, but city officials made the determination to close the northbound lane. North- and southbound traffic had been alternating along the roughly 30-foot section of Midland using a temporary traffic light and flaggers during peak times.

The road was reopened to two lanes of traffic on Friday morning.

“We are regrading the work bench below Midland and also the ditch on the north side of the road to better move water from the hillside toward the roundabout,” Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch said of the remaining work to improve drainage in the area.