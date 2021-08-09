Midland near 10th Street temporarily closed Wed.-Fri. for storm drain work

Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday evening between the Veltus Park entrance and West 10th Street for installation of a storm water pipe serving the Red Mountain neighborhood.

Access to Veltus Park will remain open from the Eighth Street and Midland Avenue intersection, according to a city news release issued Monday afternoon.

To access to Red Mountain South Subdivision or the River Meadows Mobile Home Park from the north, the Eighth Street detour to Grand Avenue/Colorado Highway 82 and then to 27th Street and Midland Avenue on the south should be used.

“No access from the north will be available,” according to the release. “Access remains open to the North Red Mountain Drive area via Red Mountain Drive and Midland Avenue intersection.”

The closure is to allow for completion of the storm water pipe crossing to the east side of Midland Avenue for the Red Mountain subdivision’s storm water system expansion, the release states.

The work is part of the city’s Phase 1 Red Mountain South Project involving water infrastructure, broadband and road improvements in the area.

Recent work has included deconstruction on Riverview Drive to complete the underground utilities work.

“Before this work, there was no storm sewer in the area and the street would be inundated with water and debris during rain events,” Glenwood Springs Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said in the release. “This already marks big improvements with more to come over the coming months.”