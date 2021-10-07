Midweek preps roundup: Coal Ridge soccer back in the win column
BOYS SOCCER
Coal Ridge @ Basalt, Oct. 5
The Coal Ridge boys soccer team rebounded from its first conference loss of the season with a 7-0 trouncing of Basalt on Tuesday.
The Titans scored four first-half goals and padded their lead with three in the second to down the Longhorns. Coal Ridge improved to 3-1 in league play to hold onto second place between the 6-0 Roaring Fork Rams, who topped the Titans 5-0 on Sept. 30, and the 2-1-1 Aspen Skiers.
The Titans were 8-2 on the season entering Thursday night’s home match with Aspen.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grand Valley vs. Delta, Oct. 5
Grand Valley was swept 3-0 on Tuesday night at the hands of Delta. Set scores were 25-16, 25-8 and 25-16. Sophomore Jaycee Pittman and senior Katie Ray each had four kills to lead the Cardinals. Junior Elle Gardner had 18 digs.
The Cardinals dropped to 3-10 overall and 1-4 in the 3A Western Slope League. They travel to Meeker on Oct. 12 for a nonleague contest.
Roaring Fork vs. North Fork, Oct. 5
Also on Tuesday, the Roaring Fork Rams were swept at home by North Fork, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20.
Junior Bella Brown led the Rams in both digs (18) and kills (four).
Roaring Fork was still seeking its first league win through six matches and was 1-15 overall entering Thursday’s home contest against Aspen.
SOFTBALL — Basalt forfeited both games of a doubleheader scheduled Tuesday against Meeker. The two league losses drop the Longhorns in 3-8 in the WSL and 5-14 overall. They traveled to Rifle to conclude their season on Thursday night.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Roaring Fork vs. Aspen, 6:30 p.m.
Coal Ridge @ Rifle, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rifle vs. Basalt, 6 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Glenwood Springs, Rifle @ Warrior Lincoln Park Classic
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY
Grand Valley vs. Florence, 7 p.m.
Rifle vs. Moffat County, 7 p.m.
Coal Ridge vs. Basalt, 7 p.m.
Glenwood Springs @ Summit, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Roaring Fork @ Estes Park, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY
Rifle vs. Aspen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SATURDAY
Coal Ridge vs. Moffat County, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
SATURDAY
Glenwood Springs @ Palisade, 5 p.m.
Roaring Fork vs. Moffat County, 1 p.m.
Coal Ridge vs. Delta, 11 a.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Grand Valley, Colorado Rocky Mountain School @ Chris Severy Invitational, Aspen
MOUNTAIN BIKING
SUNDAY
Basalt/Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork, Colorado Rocky Mountain School @ Haymaker Classic South Regional Championships, Eagle
