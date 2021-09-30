Midweek preps roundup: Weather wreaks havoc, Coal Ridge volleyball returns to court

Rifle’s Daniel Carreon boots a ball toward the Moffat County goaltender.

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Roaring Fork @ Delta

The Rams spread seven goals across five players and got a hat trick from senior Ross Barlow as they stampeded Delta in a 7-0 road win on Tuesday.

Roaring Fork scored two goals in the first half before exploding for five in the second. Seniors Carlos Perez Rios and JR Mercado, juniors Daniel Vega and sophomore Jacob Barlow also found the net.

The younger Barlow also tallied an assist and was named man of the match, according to MaxPreps Colorado data.

Senior goalkeeper Jacob Martin made three saves in his 65 minutes of play. Junior keeper Diego Loya was not called upon to make any stops in his 15 minutes.

Roaring Fork improved to 7-1 on the season and remained undefeated in their five league games, setting up Thursday’s meeting with fellow undefeated club Coal Ridge.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Rifle @ Moffat County

Rifle boys soccer headed up to Craig to take on Moffat County Tuesday. The Bears crushed the Bulldogs 8-0 in a lopsided affair.

The Bears are now 4-5 on the season. They stand in sixth place in the 3A/4A Western Slope League.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Coal Ridge vs. Aspen

The game between Coal Ridge and Aspen was postponed after 25 minutes due to lightning. It will be resumed on Thursday at Coal Ridge with the Titans holding a 1-0 lead.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Basalt @ Aspen

The Longhorns used a persistent offensive barrage to move past the Skiers on the road 21-10. Basalt scored at least four runs in four different innings, topping out at six in the fourth. That rally put Basalt ahead 11-6 and sent them on their way to victory.

Junior Kiera Larson went 1-for-4 but scored four runs and drove in another four with the help of a pair of walks. Sophomore Taylor Anthes also had four RBIs, tying for the Longhorn team lead. Junior Corey Bollock hit a home run for one of her two hits.

Senior Bella Meraz was credited with the win after pitching five innings. She allowed 10 runs, but only one was scored as earned. Larson pitched two innings, striking out all six hitters she faced.

The Longhorns improved to 5-12 on the season. They have three games remaining on their schedule — a doubleheader at Meeker on Tuesday and a road trip to Rifle on Thursday to conclude their season.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Rifle vs. Delta

Canceled due to weather.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Coal Ridge vs. Basalt

The Coal Ridge Lady Titans beat Basalt 3-0 at home Tuesday for a key 3A Western Slope League win. Game scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.

Coal Ridge was led by Lydia Dye with seven kills and five blocks; Mikayla Cheney with five kills; Peyton Garrison with seven kills and 15 digs; Emma Morgan with 26 assists, three aces and two blocks; Justice Segovia with 23 digs and two aces; and Bayley Jacobson with 16 digs and two aces.

“It was great to get a win and play after a 10-day break,” coach Aimee Gerber said of the Titans, who were out of action for much of the last two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. “They fought well together and worked hard with only one day of practice.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 1

Glenwood Springs vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Rifle @ Aspen, 6 p.m.

Grand Valley @ Meeker, 7 p.m.

Coal Ridge vs. Delta, 7 p.m.

Roaring Fork @ Olathe, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Friday, Oct. 1

Glenwood Springs @ Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Glenwood Springs vs. Eagle Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Glenwood Springs vs. Summit @ Eagle Valley

Grand Valley @ Moffat County, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday, Oct. 1

Roaring Fork vs. CRMS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Rifle @ Steamboat Springs, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Friday, Oct. 1

Rifle vs. Grand Junction, 4 p.m.

Post Independent/Citizen Telegram reporter Ray Erku contributed to this story.