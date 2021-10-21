Midweek preps roundup: Western Slope soccer’s top dogs show out as playoffs near

Coal Ridge soccer’s Alan Quezada contests a ball in the team’s 5-0 home win over Palisade on Oct. 19.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Two of the Western Slope’s top soccer clubs built momentum in the final week of the season before playoffs.

Roaring Fork downed Vail Mountain 1-0 in a heavyweight showdown on the road on Tuesday, netting the game’s lone score off the boot of Ivy Ortiz in the first half.

Vail Mountain finished second in the 3A/4A WSL East League, stacked with 4A competition. As of Thursday, the Gore Rangers ranked sixth in the state in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s 3A Ratings Percentage Index and fifth in MaxPreps’ rankings.

The non-league win propelled the West League champion Rams up the rankings, from outside the top 10 to seventh in MaxPreps and 10th in the Ratings Percentage Index. It helped them leapfrog league foe Coal Ridge on MaxPreps and bring them within one spot in the Ratings Percentage Index.

Roaring Fork hosted Glenwood Springs on Thursday night to conclude their regular season.

Coal Ridge concluded their season Tuesday, topping Palisade 5-0 at home. Sophomore Alexis Serna scored twice and seniors Alan Quezada, Eddie Salazar and Ezra Williams each scored once. Williams tallied three assists to lead the game with five points.

Senior Sammy Chamorro tallied four saves to record the team’s eighth shutout of the season.

The Titans finished the season at 13-2 and 7-1 in league, but still felt they had something to prove in their last contest before playoffs.

“We went out there with a mission,” Coal Ridge head coach Michael Mikalakis said. “It really was a little bit of we’re better than what our record shows right now.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Glenwood Springs Demons topped the Rifle Bears on the road, 5-0.

Glenwood scored twice in the first half and three times in the second. Individual statistics were not entered into MaxPreps.

Rifle concluded its season at 5-8 overall and 4-6 in league. Glenwood improved to 6-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in league entering their final match at Roaring Fork.

VOLLEYBALL

Roaring Fork vs. Basalt

The Rams fell 3-1 to Basalt on Tuesday. After winning the first set by a decisive 25-16 score, Roaring Fork watched the Longhorns take the next three. The Rams got within five in set two and three in set three, but lost by eight in the clinching set.

Freshmen twins Carley and Erica Crownhart led Roaring Fork with 17 and 16 digs, respectively. Junior Bella Brown had 15 digs and tied for the game lead with 10 kills.

Roaring Fork fell to 3-18 overall and 2-7 in league. They traveled to Grand Valley on Thursday night and conclude their season on Tuesday at Coal Ridge.

Rifle vs. Delta

The Bears were swept at home 3-0 on Tuesday at the hands of the Panthers.

No individual stats for Rifle were entered into MaxPreps.

The Bears fell to 10-7 on the season and 4-6 in league play.

They traveled to Rangely on Thursday for a second straight matchup against a Panthers team and conclude their season in the Dakota Ridge Tournament on Friday.

SOFTBALL

The Rifle Bears were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend but received good news this week.

Sophomore pitcher Blayke Hostettler took home pitcher of the year to lead the Bears’ representation in the 4A Western Slope League All-Conference rosters.

Hailey Worton, Emma Speakman, Kaylie Stark, Hostettler and Emma Poole earned first-team selections and Myia Valencia and Zoe Hisel earned honorable mentions.

According to MaxPreps data, Hostettler pitched to a 4.63 ERA in 19 appearances, going 10-8. She recorded 87 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.

“I worked all summer to be better and I’ve thrown a lot of strikes,” Hostettler told the Post Independent earlier in the season. “Whenever I’m really throwing strikes, not a lot of people can hit it.”

Rifle went 13-8 overall and 2-2 in the three-team league. They entered the playoffs ranked as the No. 24 ranked team in 3A.