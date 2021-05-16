Mills named new executive director for UW Battlement to the Bells

Angela Mills



Angela Mills of Rifle has been selected as the new executive director for the United Way Battlement to the Bells, the board announced in a news release.

She will succeed Traci Gurley-Tomashosky, who recently announced she is stepping down from the executive director position.

“It is exciting to be passing the baton to such a dynamic and experienced person,” Gurley-Tomashosky said in the release. “As United Way Battlement to the Bells continues to evolve, I am confident Angela will lead us to new and exciting opportunities that will enhance community partnerships and engagement.”

Mills has spent over two decades developing, executing and directing teams and strategic, tactical initiatives for organizations with single and multi-site operations, according to the release. Most recently, she served as executive director for LIFT-UP, and prior to that she worked as advertising manager and account manager for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly excited to assume the role as executive director for UWBB,” Mills said in the release. “I look forward to working with the board of directors, our amazing VISTA Volunteers and partners to nurture and grow the impact United Way has been able to have in our communities over the past 38 years.”

UWBB Board Chair Cristina Gair added, “Angela brings her understanding of the community, expertise and leadership, which will be invaluable.

“Angela understands the impact the UWBB-sponsored AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer Workforce is contributing to local nonprofits, including West Mountain Regional Health Alliance where I serve as the director to build infrastructure and capacity, which has been even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last year, United Way Battlement to the Bells’ AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteers leveraged over $190,000 in grants, donations and in-kind support for area nonprofits, according to the release.

The AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer program currently supports six VISTA Volunteers.

“These energetic, passionate individuals are providing essential, capacity building support to six different area nonprofits,” the release states. “UWBB VISTA program currently has two openings and is always looking for additional nonprofits to partner with on this amazing program.”

To learn more about United Way Battlement to the Bells programs and how to get involved, visit http://www.unitedwaybb.org .