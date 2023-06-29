Minimal growth at Spring Creek Fire, newest report shows

Fire managers and crews meet in Parachute near the Spring Creek Fire.

UCR/Courtesy

Fire crews didn’t see too much overnight growth of the Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute, a Thursday morning news release states.

According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 2, fire size grew from 2,577 acres Wednesday to 2,925 Thursday. The fire is still reported 20% contained, with 363 personnel on scene.

Fire officials continue to plan efforts to limit negative fire impacts to private land, structures and infrastructure in the area. This includes protecting oil and gas infrastructure.

“Fire Managers will continue looking at long-term structure protection on Wallace and Dry Creek areas that could be impacted by the fire,” the release states. “Air resources including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft will continue to be used to assist firefighters as wind conditions permit.”

With a red flag warning in place for areas less than 7,000 feet Garfield County through Thursday, southwesterly wind gusts are expected to range 20-30 mph this afternoon. A cold front is also expected to move through the area after 6 p.m., with ensuing wind gusts estimated to exceed 30 mph out of the northwest after the front passes.

Northwesterly winds will calm after midnight, the report states.

“Additional fire resources continue to arrive and are diligently working to protect values at risk in the area,” the release states. “Crews are using a variety of tactics including direct handline against the black fire’s edge and indirect tactics where terrain won’t allow firefighters to safely engage.”

As air quality reports continue to show 13 AQI (150-201 AQI is considered unhealthy) in the area, the level is considered good. For information on current air quality and related health concerns, visit garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road continue to be open to local traffic only. Please avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution with an increase in fire personnel on the roadway.

There are no evacuations at this time. Residents are encouraged to register with Garfield County’s emergency notification system at: Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (garco911.com ).

Cause of the fire, first reported Saturday, is still under investigation.