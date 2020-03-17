Minor injuries as DOC inmate van involved in crash on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

A Colorado Department of Corrections prisoner transport van was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:26 p.m. at mile marker 125, just west of the Bair Ranch Rest Area. It involved the transport van, which was carrying an undisclosed number of inmates, and a red sedan, CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said.

“At least two to three” of the inmates were taken to the hospital complaining of minor injuries, he said. The others were detained by Garfield County Sheriff’s officials while the scene was being investigated.

No details on what happened to cause the crash were immediately available. State Patrol officers were still at the scene at 5:45 p.m. completing the investigation, Lewis said.

