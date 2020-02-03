Minor injuries in single-vehicle rollover south of Glenwood Monday afternoon

A single-vehicle rollover shut down one westbound lane along state Highway 82 about six miles outside of Glenwood Sprigns Monday afternoon.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at mile marker 6 just south of Glenwood Springs, between the County Road 154 and CMC intersections.

According to Lewis, the accident involved a 2005 Dodge pickup. The vehicle’s lone occupant, a 41-year-old male, sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Traffic was still moving through the area and the westbound lane was anticipated to reopen shortly.