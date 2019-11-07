Missing hunter’s body found north of Hayden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man died from what appears to be natural causes Wednesday night while hunting in a remote area north of Hayden.

At 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a search for a 70-year-old man, Joseph Vultaggio, who went missing in the California Park area.

The body of a 70-year old man, Joseph Vultaggio, was found Wednesday evening in California Park north of Hayden, pictured here in 2017. Routt County coroner Rob Ryg has not performed an autopsy yet, but said the man died of natural causes.

John F. Russell

Vultaggio had some pre-existing health conditions, according to Lt. Ryan Adrian. Vultaggio, from Centennial, was hunting in the area with several family members but had gone off on his own for the day. His family worried when he did not return to camp on time and went to look for him.

They eventually found his truck along Routt County Road 80, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg. His family located his body about 100 yards from the vehicle.

Ryg has not yet determined an official cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

“It’s a natural death for sure,” Ryg said.