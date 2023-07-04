Missing juvenile in Garfield County found
A juvenile reported missing in Garfield County has been found, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Ayla Marie Weston, 16, is originally from Craig and was reported missing shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in the Rifle area and was reported found shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“She’s been found and returned to her parents,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you to all who shared and helped us out.”
This is a developing story.
