Missing three-year-old child found by Garfield County Search and Rescue

A three-year-old child reported missing was found by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a Monday county news release states.

The sheriff’s office received a message relayed through Vail Dispatch of the missing child around 9 p.m. Sunday. The child was reported missing for about an hour near the Coffee Pot Springs Campground north of Dotsero in rural Garfield County.

The reporting party reported having turned away from the child for only five minutes, and then realized she was no longer present, the release states. The worst was feared, even considering the possibility that the child had been taken by a mountain lion.

The reporting party contacted dispatch by texting for help from the intersection of Forest Road 600 and 622/623 as cell sites are limited and marginal in the area. The reporting party was also told to leave her vehicle running with the lights on so the site could be identified from the air in the dark night.

Deputies were immediately dispatched from the GCSO with others put on standby. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with a request for aid due to their closer proximity to the site, near the Eagle/Garfield County line.

Garfield County Search and Rescue (GSAR) assembled at their equipment barn in Rifle with eight team members and a K-9 then headed toward the campground. Meanwhile a Classic Air helicopter team was activated to fly to the area. They were the first to locate the vehicle from the air and executed a nighttime landing.

By 1:50 a.m. on Monday, GSAR reported having found the three year-old child who from initial appearances seemed to be okay, the release states. Back at camp, the reporting party was with the other sibling, a five-year-old child. The three year-old child was provided with warmth and treated for dehydration.

“I am so proud of our first responders and our GSAR volunteers,” Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said in the release. “They came together on a Sunday night and saved a three-year-old girl. What great teamwork.”

The backcountry of Colorado can be unforgiving any time of the year. Temperatures at night fall quickly and small children can easily become lost and disoriented, the release states.

“We recommend attaching small bells to the laces of their shoes for when they decide to take off, and providing them with a whistle to wear around their neck,” the release states. “The sound of a whistle can carry a long way and a three year old can blow a whistle much longer and louder than they can scream or cry. This will not assure their safety but can give parents a better idea when they are on the move and/or where they might be located.

“Children can be taught to use their whistles only in an emergency.”

The team of volunteer members from the GSAR responded quickly and performed their tasks expertly and efficiently, undoubtedly they, with other responders on site, “were responsible for the safe rescue and possibly for saving the life of the three year-old girl,” the release states.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Classic Air for their rapid response and making a difficult nighttime landing,” the release states. “We would also like to thank the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Search and Rescue, Vail Dispatch, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority and the Forest Service as well as all others who turned what might have been a very tragic story into a success story.”