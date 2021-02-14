Moffat County, Gunnison take down Rifle wrestling; Grand Valley sees success at home quad

Rifle’s Corey Edwards wrestles an opponent Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Squaring off against Moffat County and Gunnison in a Saturday triangular at home, Rifle would win some decent fights. But, in the end, the away teams prevailed.

Showing his might against the Bulldogs, 138-pound Bryce Rowly recorded an 11-9 sudden victory against Blake Juergens. Rifle, however, would go on to lose to Moffat County, 54-15.

The match against Gunnison proved a bit more close for the Bears.

Rifle’s Hunter Bercher would hang tough and tech fall Hunter Vincent 20-4 at 4 minutes. Other highlights included Bryce Rowley pinning Rylin Gallegos at 2 minutes.

Rifle would go on to lose to the Cowboys 42-35.

Rifle’s Bryce Rowley takes on Rylin Gallegos of Gunnison on Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independnet



RIFLE 54, OLATHE 15

The Bears scooped up six official wins against Olathe on Friday, leading to a 54-15 win.

Highlights included 113-pound Kellen Johnson recording a 1:04 fall against Tanner Westermann. At 120, Hunter Bercher picked up a 2:40 fall against Justus Hubbard. At 138, Bryce Rowly also pinned Trenton Feltcher at 53 seconds.

Other wins included Rifle’s 160-pounder Marcus Washington pinning Cody Biesek at 1:11. At 182, Levi Miller pinned Dustin Hines at 42 seconds. At 195, Alex Guardado pinned Haydin Chandler at 1:03.

GRAND VALLEY 64, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS 18

The Cardinals hosted a quadrangular Saturday, picking up a win against Steamboat Springs.

Highlights included Brayden Harper recording a 1:45 fall against Cole Moon at 195 pounds. At 120 pounds, Philip Hoyt pinned Kaleb Young in 1:21. At 126, Hector De La Cruz pinned Aiden George in 3:05. At 132, Keenan Struass pinned Owen Kirby in 38 seconds.

Other wins for Grand Valley included an 11-2 major decision by Dominic Mendoza over Kirby Reeves, at 152. At 145, Derrick Medina recorded a 1:13 fall against Brodie Bosick. At 170, Taylor Drinkhouse pinned Henry Dismuke at 50 seconds. Isaac Tigert also picked up an extra win over Eli Moon via 1:23 fall.

COAL RIDGE 30, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS 42

At the quad at Grand Valley Saturday, Coal Ridge lost to Steamboat Springs, 30-42.

Highlights included 120-pound Cooper Thurman pinning Kaleb Young in 1:34. At 132, Jonathan Bolitho pinned Owen Kirby in 1:17. At 145, Brandon Short pinned Brodie Bosick in 2:09.

In an extra match, Coal Ridge’s Bryce Jackson pinned Eli Moon at 33 seconds. Jonathan McCartney pinned Henry Dismuke at 29 seconds.

Additional stats from the Grand River quad were unavailable.

