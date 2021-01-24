Monday 5 p.m. deadline for Glenwood City Council candidate petitions to be filed

Monday is the final day for prospective candidates to circulate and submit petitions to run for three Glenwood Springs City Council seats that will be up for election April 6.

As of late last week, only the three incumbents had turned in their petitions — Shelley Kaup for the At-Large seat, Jonathan Godes for Ward 5 and Ingrid Wussow for Ward 2.

However, Acting City Clerk Steve Boyd said the City Clerk’s Office had handed out additional candidate packets for the At Large and Ward 5 seats, but none of those had yet been returned.

Aside from the three incumbents, no official candidate announcements have been made.

Would-be candidates must collect at least 25 valid signatures of registered city voters to qualify for the ballot. Candidates running for one of the two ward seats must collect signatures within their respective wards.

Petitions are due by 5 p.m. Monday.