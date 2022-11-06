Monday Biz briefs: New WRNF deputy, women’s forum coming, BOCC supports trades education

Heather Noel named new Deputy Forest Supervisor

The White River National Forest recently announced Heather Noel as its new Deputy Forest Supervisor.

Noel comes to the White River from the Angeles National Forest in southern California, where she was the Deputy Forest Supervisor

“Heather is a great fit for the White River. She brings diverse experience in program leadership, partnership development, landscape restoration and wildfire incident management,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a news release. “Heather is devoted to working with interested parties to protect public lands while providing necessary services and resources.”

Noel previously worked for the Forest Service as the legislative and external affairs staff officer for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, district ranger for the Smokey Bear Ranger District on the Lincoln National Forest, public affairs specialist for the Northern Region Public and Governmental Relations Office, and in lands on the Lewis and Clark National Forest. She began her federal career in the U.S. Air Force, deploying in support of multiple Joint Task Force Operations.

‘Elevate: A Women’s Forum’ speaker event coming Friday

Roaring Fork Leadership and Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Springs are set to present “Elevate: A Forum for Women Creating Impact,” at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Friday, Nov. 11.

CMC and Roaring Fork Leadership partnered together to present their first women’s forum in 2019 as a way to inspire and connect women in the Roaring Fork Valley region by bringing speakers together to talk about aspects of leadership, equality and respect, a news release states.

This year, four speakers join the discussion. Colorado Mountain College’s Lea Ann “Beez” Schell and Yesenia Silva-Estrada are scheduled to present “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging: Moving the Me to We;” Susan Harig of the Aspen Skiing Company is to address “Employee Engagement;” and Outward Bound’s Gruffie Clough is set to speak about “Compelling Ways to Work with Other People.”

The forum is to take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, Glenwood Springs. Admission is $79 and tickets are available by searching “Elevate” at https://community-education.coloradomtn.edu/

GarCo steps up to support Colorado River BOCES

Garfield County commissioners agreed recently to help the Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services’ (BOCES) in its efforts to teach job skills for students throughout the area with a $100,000 grant to be decided in the 2023 budget.

Colorado BOCES Executive Director Ken Haptonstall informed the commissioners at an October meeting that BOCES serves local school districts by supporting special education, alternative licensure, career and technical education (CTE) and professional development.

It’s also helping to raise money as part of a $3 million campaign to fund the proposed Educational Pathways to Innovative Careers (EPIC) “mothership” in the Rifle to Silt area, and to expand programming in local high schools.

Construction, cybersecurity and health care fields are just a few that are seeking employees locally, Haptonstall said.

“Not all our kids are going off to college,” Haptonstall said. “I have plenty of friends who graduated from Rifle High School and currently own really nice homes because they are plumbers and electricians, and they do a lot of great work. Unfortunately, school systems have not really supported that path. We have gone away from that.”

BOCES works with school districts from Aspen to De Beque and has more than 100 industry supporters in the region, he said. Currently, it is providing hands-on job skills putting students to work building tiny homes and other construction projects, as well as chances to hone math skills through its Pathway2Careers program.