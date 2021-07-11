Monday letter: Thanks to Bighorn Toyota

Unsung heroes at Bighorn

There are unsung heroes in the Roaring Fork Valley. Some of them work in the Service Department of Bighorn Motors in Glenwood Springs.

They are people who perform their jobs with pride but also meet a higher standard. They care for those whom they encounter in their work day — people like my husband, who experienced a serious medical problem on July 1 while waiting for his vehicle to be serviced.

Not only did they call me instantly, but they sprang into action to respond to the need, seeking my advice as to what should be done. They quickly drove my husband to me in Basalt and delivered the serviced Toyota as well. We remain overwhelmed with gratitude and wish to note our heroes: service manager Roger Yount, Monee Rachelle-Swartz and RJ Marquez. Thank you. You will ever remain special to us.

Ruth Frey

Basalt