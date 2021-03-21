Monday letter:
Thanks for the support
To all the wonderful people of Rifle, the family of Shane Blaylock and Gerry Staley would like to express a heartfelt thank-you for all the cards, calls, e-mails and virtual hugs of sympathy and compassion. You made a difficult time easier for us, and we are so grateful to live in this kind and loving community.
Sharon, Capri and Janai Blaylock
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Monday letter:
Thanks for the support