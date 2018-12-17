Monday Mystery: Can you guess where in Garfield County this photo was taken

The Post Independent invites our readers to play the Mystery Monday photo game. PI photographers will shoot a mystery photo from somewhere in Garfield County, and you have the chance to guess the location of the photograph. Please email your answer to staff photographer Chelsea Self at CSelf@postindependent.com. Last Monday's mystery photo was taken of the great seal on the exterior of the Glenwood Springs Post Office and was correctly guessed first by Krissy Jimenez.