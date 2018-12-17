Monday Mystery: Can you guess where in Garfield County this photo was taken
December 17, 2018
The Post Independent invites our readers to play the Mystery Monday photo game. PI photographers will shoot a mystery photo from somewhere in Garfield County, and you have the chance to guess the location of the photograph. Please email your answer to staff photographer Chelsea Self at CSelf@postindependent.com. Last Monday's mystery photo was taken of the great seal on the exterior of the Glenwood Springs Post Office and was correctly guessed first by Krissy Jimenez.